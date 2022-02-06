CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $197.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.82. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 1.20.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,032,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,637,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.