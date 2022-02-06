CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $197.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.82. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 1.20.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,032,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,637,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

