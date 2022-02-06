Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $98.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of CTSH opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

