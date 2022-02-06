CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

CWBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Get CohBar alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CohBar by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.