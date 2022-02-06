Color Platform Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $521,827.74 and $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.64 or 0.00780224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00235300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.