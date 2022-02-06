Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.05, but opened at $93.91. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $94.01, with a volume of 860 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several analysts have commented on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

