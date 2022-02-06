Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

CBSH stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,688 shares of company stock worth $2,661,413. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerce Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

