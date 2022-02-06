Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO Sells $890,974.05 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,790,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1,859.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

