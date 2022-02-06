Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.72

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.72 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 61.49 ($0.83). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 59.32 ($0.80), with a volume of 407,385 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £309.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.55.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)
