Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.72

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.72 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 61.49 ($0.83). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 59.32 ($0.80), with a volume of 407,385 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £309.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.55.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

