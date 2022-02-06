Comparing 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96% Altria Group 9.51% 1,009.13% 19.82%

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Altria Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 12.57 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -12.76 Altria Group $26.01 billion 3.54 $2.48 billion $1.33 37.74

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altria Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 22nd Century Group and Altria Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altria Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

22nd Century Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 211.06%. Altria Group has a consensus target price of $53.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Given 22nd Century Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Altria Group.

Volatility and Risk

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altria Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altria Group beats 22nd Century Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton. The Oral tobacco products segment is primarily moist smokeless tobacco products (MSTs) through brands like Copenhagen and Skoal as well as on! oral nicotine pouches sold by Helix. The Wine segment, through subsidiary Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd, produces Washington State wines, primarily Chateau Ste. Michelle and 14 Hands, and owns wineries in or distributes wines from several other wine regions. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.