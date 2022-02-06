Comparing Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) & Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sonder and Hilton Grand Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonder N/A N/A N/A Hilton Grand Vacations -3.10% 22.06% 3.55%

76.6% of Sonder shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sonder and Hilton Grand Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonder 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hilton Grand Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sonder presently has a consensus price target of 12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.07%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Sonder.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonder and Hilton Grand Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonder N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hilton Grand Vacations $894.00 million 6.33 -$201.00 million ($0.89) -53.03

Sonder has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Sonder on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions. The Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages the club, receives activation fees, annual dues, and transaction fees from member exchanges for other vacation products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

