Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 2,000 ($26.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.39) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.30).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,734 ($23.31) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,626.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,546.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The stock has a market cap of £30.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,797 ($24.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.56), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($255,084.70).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

