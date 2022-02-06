Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) to announce sales of $88.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $88.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $350.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $368.73 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $370.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
