Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) to announce sales of $88.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $88.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $350.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $368.73 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $370.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCSI stock traded up 1.94 on Thursday, hitting 55.32. 47,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 58.00. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

