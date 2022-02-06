Context Advisory LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU)

Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLEEU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,019,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $995,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000.
Shares of GLEEU opened at $10.22 on Friday. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Acquisition (GLEEU)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLEEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU).
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.