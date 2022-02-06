Context Advisory LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU)

Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLEEU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,019,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $995,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

Shares of GLEEU opened at $10.22 on Friday. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.

