Context Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Context Advisory LLC decreased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETAC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

