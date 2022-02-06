Context Advisory LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $162,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 113,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,914,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPA opened at $9.96 on Friday. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

