Context Advisory LLC Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000.

ARGUU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Argus Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

