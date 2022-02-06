Contrasting CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CaixaBank and ageas SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaixaBank $11.96 billion N/A $1.58 billion N/A N/A ageas SA/NV $14.13 billion 0.67 $1.30 billion $4.59 10.74

CaixaBank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ageas SA/NV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CaixaBank and ageas SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaixaBank 0 5 3 0 2.38 ageas SA/NV 2 4 4 0 2.20

ageas SA/NV has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given ageas SA/NV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ageas SA/NV is more favorable than CaixaBank.

Profitability

This table compares CaixaBank and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A ageas SA/NV 5.19% 5.32% 0.66%

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats CaixaBank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI. The Banking & Insurance segment core business includes the entire banking business, including retail banking, corporate banking, cash and markets, and the insurance business, primarily carried out in Spain through the branch network and the other complementary channels. It also offers life insurance, pension plans and general insurance products. The Equity Investment segment engages in the equity investment business. The BPI segment comprises all businesses under BPI group. The company was founded on December 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Valencia, Spain.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance. The United Kingdom segment provides non-life insurance solutions and related life protection businesses, with personal and commercial line markets. The Continental Europe segment consists of European insurance activities excluding Belgium and the United Kingdom. The Asia segment is organized in the form of joint ventures with local partners and financial institutions in Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. The General Account segment comprises activities not related to the core Insurance business, such as group finance and other holding activities. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

