Contrasting Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 12.54% 22.49% 1.55% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Consumer Portfolio Services and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.86 $21.68 million $1.29 8.56 Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.02 $21.29 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Orange County Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

