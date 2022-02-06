Contrasting Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -111.47% -82.84% Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14%

1.5% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Evaxion Biotech A/S presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 573.18%. Ocugen has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 120.06%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Ocugen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Ocugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$15.02 million N/A N/A Ocugen $42.62 million 16.78 -$21.82 million N/A N/A

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen.

Summary

Ocugen beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

