Contrasting NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marqeta and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 7 0 2.50 NICE 0 2 8 0 2.80

Marqeta currently has a consensus price target of $22.90, suggesting a potential upside of 125.62%. NICE has a consensus price target of $320.44, suggesting a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Marqeta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than NICE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marqeta and NICE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 18.89 -$47.69 million N/A N/A NICE $1.65 billion 9.74 $196.67 million $2.98 85.40

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -31.31% -20.63% -12.52% NICE 10.84% 11.99% 7.43%

Summary

NICE beats Marqeta on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation, public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics, situation management., nd intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

