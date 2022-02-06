Contrasting Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Source Capital and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Source Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.96 $176.11 million $2.45 8.29

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Source Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Source Capital and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Source Capital N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 70.76% 13.20% 6.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Source Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Source Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Source Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Source Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Source Capital and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Source Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Source Capital has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Source Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock selection approach, focusing on such factors as high liquidity, relatively unleveraged balance sheets, and long-term ability to earn above-average returns on capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2500 Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the Nasdaq Composite Index. Source Capital, Inc. was formed in June 1, 1968 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

