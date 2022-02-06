Copperleaf Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.30. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

