Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $266,342,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $410.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

