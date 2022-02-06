Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,548 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

