Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

VV opened at $207.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.90. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.17 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

