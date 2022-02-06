Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

