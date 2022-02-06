Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 443 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP opened at $91.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

