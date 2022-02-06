Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 943 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.65. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $97.05 and a 52-week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.