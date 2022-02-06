Coty (COTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.54. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

