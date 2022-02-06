Cowen Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $330.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $415.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.30. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

