Cowen Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $195.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.