Credit Suisse AG Acquires 944 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $126.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day moving average of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

