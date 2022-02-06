Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Domo were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $46.84 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

