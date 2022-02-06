Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,252 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

