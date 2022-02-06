Credit Suisse AG Has $11.51 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,581. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

