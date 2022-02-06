Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 543.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 688,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,117,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other GrafTech International news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF opened at $9.92 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.