Credit Suisse AG Sells 237,176 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,496,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.63 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

