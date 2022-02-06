Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($79.49) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.02 ($67.44).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €54.73 ($61.49) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.91. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

