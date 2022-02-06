Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.69 ($96.28).

HEN3 opened at €70.82 ($79.57) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.32.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

