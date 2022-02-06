Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,700 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($103.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.70) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.17) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.67) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

