Credit Suisse Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,358.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,990.23 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,823.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,818.96.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

