Credit Suisse Group Increases Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €70.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €65.00 ($73.03) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.