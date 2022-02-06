Credit Suisse Group Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $93.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 139.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Snap stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

