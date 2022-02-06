Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Credits has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $402,741.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.