Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $27.21. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 1,001 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 259,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 136,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.