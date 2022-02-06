Critical Comparison: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) vs. China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pampa Energía and China Resources Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 0 0 0 0 N/A China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía -16.15% 16.97% 6.76% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energía and China Resources Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $1.07 billion 1.00 -$367.00 million ($3.67) -5.24 China Resources Power $8.97 billion 1.31 $977.41 million N/A N/A

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energía.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms. The Distribution of Energy segment consists of direct interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA. The Oil and Gas segment develops upstream, midstream, and downstream activities that produce barrels of oil. The Petrochemicals segment comprises styrenics operations and catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in Argentine plants. The Holding and Others segment covers financial investment transactions, holding activities, concession over the high voltage electricity transmission, and over gas transportation. The company was founded on February 21, 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 37 coal-fired power plants, 119 wind farms, 25 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 43,365 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

