Critical Contrast: FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FREYR Battery and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 2 5 0 2.71 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 117.96%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 362.05%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.61 Advent Technologies $880,000.00 235.30 -$100.21 million N/A N/A

FREYR Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75% Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

