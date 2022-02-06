Critical Survey: Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) & Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bionano Genomics and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 463.38%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Cue Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Cue Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics $8.50 million 72.47 -$41.11 million ($0.24) -8.87 Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cue Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionano Genomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics -390.68% -22.45% -20.97% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats Cue Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics. Its products include Saphyr, Bionano Chips, Bionano Prep Kits, and Bionano Data Solutions. The company was founded by Han Cao in January 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.