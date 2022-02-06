Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $81.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.57.

Several brokerages have commented on CYRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 199.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at $157,000.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

