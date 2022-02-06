Crypto Sports Trading 25.3% Lower This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $114,934.14 and $248.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 138.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.